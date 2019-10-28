Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Tending to knee concern
Sherfield (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report.
Sherfield was the Cardinals' second-most utilized outside receiver during Sunday's 31-9 loss at New Orleans, earning a 53 percent share of the offensive snaps. He ranked behind Damiere Byrd (88 percent) and ahead of Andy Isabella (two percent while KeeSean Johnson was inactive, but the workload didn't amount to any production, as Sherfield was unable to gather in either of his targets. With a knee injury in tow, Sherfield's availability now is in question ahead of Thursday's divisional matchup with the 49ers.
