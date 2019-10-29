Sherfield (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Since becoming a regular part of the offense Week 4, Sherfield has received at least 52 percent of the snaps on offense in five straight games and as many as 80 percent two times during that span. His output has been lacking, though, as he's totaled four catches (on 10 targets) for 80 yards and no touchdowns. Wednesday's injury report will give a sense of his odds to suit up Thursday versus the 49ers.

