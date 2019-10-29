Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Upgrades to limited practice
Sherfield (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
Since becoming a regular part of the offense Week 4, Sherfield has received at least 52 percent of the snaps on offense in five straight games and as many as 80 percent two times during that span. His output has been lacking, though, as he's totaled four catches (on 10 targets) for 80 yards and no touchdowns. Wednesday's injury report will give a sense of his odds to suit up Thursday versus the 49ers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Tending to knee concern•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Receives one target Week 7•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Goes long against Atlanta•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Makes most of one catch•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Makes another catch•
-
Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Posts first catch of season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Back to streamers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including streaming...
-
Best Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 9 WR preview: Sit Fitz
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 8 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 8.