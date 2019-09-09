Cardinals' Trent Sherfield: Zero production Sunday
Sherfield played five of 89 snaps on offense and 22 snaps on special teams during Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Lions.
Sherfield notched a TD grab in both of the Cardinals' first two preseason games but went out with a whimper, gathering in just one of four targets in the final two exhibitions. The trend continued into the regular season, as he wasn't targeted at all Week 1 while making two tackles, recovering a fumble and downing a punt on special teams. With Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, Damiere Byrd and KeeSean Johnson getting between 96 and 76 percent of the offensive snaps in this contest, Sherfield's six percent share doesn't lend itself too much utility.
