Cardinals' Trevon Coley: Finds new team
Coley signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Wednesday.
Coley suited up in seven games for the Colts last season, collecting seven tackles (six solo) across just 68 defensive snaps. The 25-year-old will add depth to the interior of the defensive line, and he'll battle Corey Peters and Miles Brown for playing time at nose tackle in 2020.
