Cardinals' Trevor Knight: In line to play second half Thursday
Knight will play the second half of Thursday's Hall of Fame Game versus the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Knight is merely a camp body in Arizona, but head coach will give veterans Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton that evening off, handing the keys of the offense to the remaining reserve quarterbacks. After Blaine Gabbert takes on first-half duty, Knight will take over in the second half. In four seasons between Oklahoma and Texas A&M, Knight completed 55.5 percent of his passes, averaged 167 yards per game and tallied a 44:26 TD:INT ratio in 35 contests.
