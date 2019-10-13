Williams (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Williams will make his Cardinals and season debuts Sunday, as the team claimed him off waivers from the Chargers on Monday. The 26-year-old corner was able to practice in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday, but it's unclear how the Cardinals will deploy him after just one week of practice.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories