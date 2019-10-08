Williams (quadriceps) was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Williams was originally cut Monday by the Chargers from their injured reserve. The fact that the 26-year-old was claimed off waivers could indicate that he is nearing a return to the field, despite being on injured reserve before being cut Monday.

