Williams (quadriceps) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, suggesting he's fully healthy, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams was snatched off waivers by the Cardinals after he was cut by the Chargers from their injured reserve Monday. Now that the 26-year-old appears fully healthy, expect him to be deployed as a depth option in the secondary. Williams brings some NFL experience to Arizona, as he played nine games last year for the Chargers, making 23 tackles and one interception.

