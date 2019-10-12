Williams was limited at Friday's practice with a hip injury and is questionable for Week 6, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams was limited at Thursday's session as well, though it is unclear if the injury is significant enough to seriously threaten the cornerback's designation for Week 6. Even if he is held out, Williams is merely a depth option in the Cardinals' secondary.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories