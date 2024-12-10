Benson carried twice for 15 yards and recorded a four-yard reception on his lone target in Sunday's 30-18 loss to the Seahawks.

While James Conner remains locked in as Arizona's lead back, Benson has been effective as a change-of-pace option and could be moving ahead of Emari Demercado as the team's preferred backup. The rookie third-round pick is averaging a healthy 4.6 yards per carry over his 58 totes on the season and has also made the most of his opportunities in the passing game, recording a 6-59-0 receiving line on six targets through 12 appearances. Though Benson played just 10 of the Cardinals' 71 snaps on offense in the loss, that was still enough to match or surpass Demercado's snap count (eight) for the third time in the last four games.