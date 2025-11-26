Benson (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Benson now has been listed as limited on four consecutive injury reports dating back to last Wednesday, when Arizona designated him for return from injured reserve. He was ruled out for Week 12 last Friday, and this Friday's report will reveal if he has a chance to return for Sunday's contest in Tampa Bay. As for the rest of the backfield, Bam Knight (knee) also was limited Wednesday, while Emari Demercado continued to sit out due to a high-ankle sprain, leaving Michael Carter and Jermar Jefferson as the only healthy RBs on the active roster.