Cardinals' Trey Benson: Back at practice Tuesday

Benson (knee) returned to practice Tuesday, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Benson sat out Monday's session due to discomfort in his left knee, which stems back to the concern that sidelined him after Week 4 last season. The "little flair-up," as coach Mike LaFleur described it, won't keep Benson off the field long, but it remains to be seen if the third-year pro will be cleared to play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Panthers. Benson is vying for slotting with James Conner (foot) behind rookie first-round pick Jeremiyah Love and offseason pickup Tyler Allgeier in the Cardinals backfield.