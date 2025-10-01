Benson is uncertain for Sunday's game against the Titans due to a knee injury sustained during last Thursday's loss to Seattle, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Benson's knee injury isn't considered serious, per Schefter, but it could impact his availability for Week 5. The second-year pro reportedly sustained the issue toward the end of Arizona's loss to the Seahawks last Thursday, in which he rushed eight times for 35 yards and secured all five of his targets for 19 yards. With James Conner (foot) out for the season Benson is positioned as the Cardinals' clear lead back, meaning of he were to miss any time change-of-pace man Emari Demercado and No. 3 option Michael Carter would step into significant workloads. Wednesday's official practice report will reveal how much, if any, on-field work Benson's injury currently allows him to handle.