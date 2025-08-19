Benson didn't play in Saturday's 27-7 preseason loss at Denver.

The Cardinals held out their top two running backs in James Conner and Benson in their second game of exhibition season. This followed a preseason Week 1 win in which Conner started and turned his three carries into 11 yards before yielding the backfield to Benson, who had nine rushes for 29 yards and one 20-yard catch. Conner has expressed that he expects to cede more work to Benson this season after the former dominated RB reps to the tune of 283 touches in 16 regular-season games in 2024, while Benson totaled just 69 in 13 appearances as a third-round rookie.