Benson (knee) was a non-participant in practice Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

On the heels of three straight missed sessions going back to last week, Benson now has one week remaining to prove the health of his knee before his 21-day window to practice expires. If that were to occur, he'd remain on injured reserve for the rest of the campaign. Meanwhile, Emari Demercado practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain Week 11. If Benson isn't activated for Week 14 action and Demercado avoids a designation, the latter would join Bam Knight and Michael Carter as the top healthy RBs on Arizona's active roster.