Benson (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's matchup with the Patriots.
Benson suffered an ankle injury in the second half, bringing his day to a close after he turned five carries into 22 yards against New England. In his absence, James Conner will continue to handle the lion's share of touches at running back in Week 15.
