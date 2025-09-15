Benson rushed three times for 14 yards while catching four of six targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over Carolina.

Benson fell back to No. 2 in the RB pecking order Sunday after leading the team in rushing with 69 yards in Week 1. The Florida State product finished with eight fewer carries than starter James Conner (11-34-1), with the former making the bigger impact on the passing game. Conner is still the lead back and preferred fantasy option in Arizona, but Benson has carved out a nice role earning 5-10 touches heading into next Sunday's tilt versus the 49ers.