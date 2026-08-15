Cardinals' Trey Benson: Knee issue flares up

Benson (knee) did not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Cowboys and has no timeline for return, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.

Benson was cleared to return to practice in early August, but it looks like he's suffered a setback with a left knee injury that he's been dealing with since October. Jeremiyah Love (ankle) and James Conner (foot) are also working through their own injuries, leaving Tyler Allgeier as the top healthy running back on the Cardinals' depth chart, with Bam Knight, Corey Kiner and Evan Hull all providing backfield depth.