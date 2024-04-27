The Cardinals selected Benson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 66th overall.

Benson (6-0, 216) is the second running back off the board but has a good chance to prove superior to second-round pick Jonathon Brooks of the Panthers. Benson and Brooks have the same height/weight but Benson is significantly faster, boasting a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. Before Benson dominated at Florida State he initially enrolled at Oregon, but he transferred after struggling to return from a late-season ACL, MCL and meniscus tear in 2020. Benson needed the 2021 season to recover and get right again, but he did exactly that and blasted his way to 1,896 yards and 23 touchdowns on just 310 carries over two years with Florida State (6.1 YPC). Benson runs a bit high and durability might always be a concern with him, but there aren't many running backs who combine the power and long-range speed that Benson possesses. He should quickly establish himself as Arizona's primary backup to James Conner.