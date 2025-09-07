Benson carried the ball eight times for 69 yards and caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Saints.

The second-year back led Arizona in rushing thanks to a 52-yard scamper around the end on the team's first drive of the second half. James Conner saw 12 carries but gained only 39 yards, with his longest run going for 12, and the split both of touches and of production bodes well for Benson as the season moves forward. He'll look to continue carving out a significant role in the offense at home in Week 2 against the Panthers.