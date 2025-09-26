Benson rushed eight times for 35 yards and brought in all five targets for 19 yards in the Cardinals' 23-20 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night. He also recovered a fumble.

Benson operated as the unquestioned lead back in the Cardinals' first game without James Conner (IR, foot), but he finished with two fewer carries than in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the 49ers. Benson did record a season high in receptions and outpaced No. 2 back Emari Demercado by six carries, but game script conspired to afford him almost as much pass-catching work as rushing volume. Benson should have a better opportunity to handle a larger workload during a Week 5 home matchup against an ineffective Titans defense on Sunday, Oct. 5.