Cardinals' Trey Benson: More competition in backfield
Benson (knee) faces even more added competition in the Arizona backfield after the Cardinals used the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 Draft on Jeremiyah Love last Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Along with Love, who projects to vault right to the top of the depth chart at running back, the Cardinals also signed Tyler Allgeier and restructured James Conner's contract over the offseason. Benson has never played a single regular-season snap on special teams in his career but may have to learn if he's going to stick in Arizona. The more likely outcome may be that Benson is traded to a team in need of backfield depth before Week 1. The 2024 third-round pick has a career 92-451-1 rushing line, good for a strong 4.9 yards per carry.
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