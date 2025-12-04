Benson (knee) isn't practicing Thursday, Dani Sureck of the Cardinals' official site reports.

With just six days remaining in his 21-day window in which to potentially return from injured reserve and now five straight DNPs dating back to last week, Benson appears to be trending in the wrong direction to play again this season. The Cardinals have been riding the trio of Bam Knight, Michael Carter and Emari Demercado during Benson's absence, and Demercado practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain Week 11. Assuming Benson isn't activated by Saturday afternoon, Knight, Carter and Demercado (provided he's active) will be the Cardinals' options out of the backfield Sunday against the Rams.