Benson (knee) wasn't present at Thursday's practice, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

The same can be said for fellow RB Emari Demercado, who hasn't practiced since sustaining a high-ankle sprain Week 11. It's unclear if Benson's sudden absence from practice is related to maintenance, but the situation now bears watching as he's in the second week since the Cardinals opened his practice window to return from injured reserve.