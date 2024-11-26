Benson turned four carries into 18 yards during Sunday's 16-6 loss in Seattle.

Benson ranked second among Cardinals in rush attempts but paced the team in yards on the ground, while James Conner had seven carries for eight yards, and Emari Demercado reeled off a single 14-yard run. Benson and Demercado earned nine offensive snaps apiece, usage that was well behind Conner's 40 (out of 58). Considering Conner continues to handle the bulk of the work afforded Arizona's backfield, Benson may need a better game script to replicate his success from before the team's Week 11 bye, when he racked up 21 touches for 142 yards from scrimmage and one TD between Weeks 9 and 10.