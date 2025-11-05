Cardinals' Trey Benson: Not practicing Wednesday
Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday that Benson (knee) is "doing well" but isn't ready to practice, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
Benson is eligible to return from injured reserve for Sunday's game at Seattle, but it doesn't sound likely without a practice appearance at the start of the week. He's working his way back from arthroscopic surgery on a meniscus injury, with reports at the time (five weeks ago) suggesting a timeline of 4-to-6 weeks. Emari Demercado and Bam Knight split backfield work during Monday's 27-17 win over the Cowboys, while Michael Carter was active but didn't play. None of the bunch has shown much of anything that would stop a healthy Benson from getting another look in the lead role if/when everything checks out with his knee.
