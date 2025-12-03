Benson (knee) was absent from the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

If Benson goes down as a non-participant Wednesday, it'll mark his third consecutive DNP dating back to last week. He's now exactly two weeks into his 21-day practice window in which to return from injured reserve, but the recent string of missed sessions isn't a great sign that will come to pass. Wednesday's injury report will reveal whether or not Benson was able to take part in any drills to begin Week 14 prep.