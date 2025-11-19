Benson (knee) officially was limited at Wednesday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official sire reports.

The Cardinals designated Benson for return from injured reserve Wednesday, and he followed up the transaction with a capped session to begin Week 12 prep. On a positive note, he wasn't wearing a brace on either of his knees, per Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic, and looked spry going through individual drills. Fellow RB Emari Demercado already has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a high-ankle sprain, while Bam Knight also was limited Wednesday due to an ankle issue. If Benson indeed proves the health of his knee following arthroscopic surgery on a meniscus injury in early October, he could take on a significant role right away considering the health of his fellow position mates. Currently, Michael Carter is the sole healthy running back on Arizona's active roster.