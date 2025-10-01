The Cardinals officially placed Benson (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Arizona has lost its top two running backs in back-to-back weeks, first James Conner to season-ending foot surgery following Week 3 and now Benson to a knee injury for at least the next four games after Week 4. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier Wednesday that Benson underwent arthroscopic surgery for a meniscus injury and was slated to be out 4-to-6 weeks, so even if he isn't able to return from IR when first eligible Sunday, Nov. 9 in Seattle, he should be back in the fold not long after that. For the foreseeable future, Emari Demercado and Michael Carter line up as the best bets to pace the Cardinals backfield, while Bam Knight also is on the active roster and D'Ernest Johnson and Jermar Jefferson are candidates to be elevated from the practice squad.