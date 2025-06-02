Benson (ankle) has been participating in the Cardinals' voluntary OTAs, per the team's official site.

Benson missed the last three games of his rookie season due to an ankle injury that required his being placed on IR, but Arizona's offseason photo release now shows him participating in Phase Three of OTAs. Across 13 regular-season appearances as a rookie, the 2024 third-round pick rushed 63 times for 291 yards and one score (4.6 YPC). He was active Week 5 but took no snaps behind workhorse James Conner. Benson is slotted in for a backup role behind Conner entering Year 2 but remains a high-upside developmental option, in the event that the 30-year-old veteran starter atop the depth chart shows signs of regression coming off a career-high 283 touches. Admittedly, though, Conner is a three-down player and impressed with 1,508 yards from scrimmage while remaining healthy for a career-best 16 regular-season games in 2024, and if he reprises a similar performance in 2025 few opportunities will be left over for Benson.