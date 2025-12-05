Benson (knee) won't play in Sunday's game against the Rams and isn't certain to return this season, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon didn't go into detail but did acknowledge the possibility of Benson missing the rest of the season. The team opened his 21-day practice window two weeks ago, with Benson initially logging limited practices before downgrading to non-participation last Thursday. He hasn't practiced since, leaving Bam Knight and Michael Carter to handle backfield reps, with Emari Demercado (ankle) perhaps now set to re-enter the mix after missing Weeks 12-13. In order for Benson to play again this season, he'd need to be activated from injured reserve by the middle of next week (even if he's not ready to play).