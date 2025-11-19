The Cardinals are opening up Benson' (knee) 21-day practice window, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

When asked whether Benson -- who remains on IR -- could play Sunday against the Jaguars, coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday that the Cardinals will evaluate the running back "day-by-day." Benson last saw game action in Week 4, but when the 2024 third-rounder is deemed ready to return to the lineup, he'll be positioned to reclaim his role as Arizona's lead back. With Emari Demercado (ankle) already having been ruled out against Jacksonville, Bam Knight and Michael Carter are currently the team's top healthy RB options, but help could be on the way in the form of Benson.