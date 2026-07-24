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Cardinals' Trey Benson: Practices Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Benson (knee) participated in practice Thursday, Jess Root of USA Today reports.

As did fellow RB James Conner, who is bouncing back from an ankle injury. Per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site, while the returning backs are ready for camp, the team plans to "be smart" with them out of the gate. Looking ahead, Benson will look to secure slotting in a crowded Arizona backfield that also includes Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier, as well as Conner. However, unless injuries hit, Benson doesn't have a path to steady volume in the offense as Week 1 approaches.

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