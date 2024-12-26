Benson (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Benson failed to practice at all last week due to an ankle issue before being ruled out on the Cardinals' final injury report, so his ability to log a limited walkthrough Tuesday and a capped session one day later has given him a chance to return to action Saturday at the Rams. Starting RB James Conner (knee) has followed the same practice regimen this week, so their respective listings on Thursday's report may shed light on who among them will lead the backfield Week 17. Michael Carter and DeeJay Dallas are the healthy options at the position on the active roster.