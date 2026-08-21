Benson (knee) has not been present for any portion of the Cardinals' previous two full-squad practices this week, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

After stretching with the team ahead of Monday's walkthrough practice, Benson hasn't since been seen by the media. He's been dealing with the knee injury all summer after missing the final 14 weeks of the 2025 campaign with an injury to the same knee. Unable to practice much or play so far this summer, Benson could be on the outside looking in at a roster spot considering he doesn't play special teams.