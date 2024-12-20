Benson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Carolina, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Benson hasn't practiced this week after exiting early from Arizona's Week 15 win over the Patriots. With fellow backup running back Emari Demercado (back) on injured reserve, DeeJay Dallas figures to step in behind James Conner, who projects for a huge share of Arizona's backfield snaps and touches.
More News
-
Cardinals' Trey Benson: Misses practice•
-
Cardinals' Trey Benson: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Trey Benson: Done for rest of Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Trey Benson: Accounts for 19 yards in loss•
-
Cardinals' Trey Benson: Not much going on ground Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Trey Benson: Leading rusher on 10 carries•