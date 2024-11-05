Benson recorded eight carries for 37 yards and one touchdown and caught his only target for 18 yards during Sunday's 29-9 win against the Bears.

Benson's usage was sporadic for the first seven appearances of his career, but in Week 9 he was sprinkled in throughout the contest alongside fellow reserve RB Emari Demercado behind No. 1 option James Conner. It didn't hurt that Conner missed a possession late in the first half to get checked for a concussion, but Benson earned the second-highest snap share (28 percent) to date and matched his second-most touches in a game this season. The rookie third-rounder also scored his first touchdown as a pro on a one-yard run in the second quarter. However, Conner continued to dominate the Cardinals backfield to the tune of 48 percent of snaps and 21 touches for 119 yards from scrimmage, while Demercado was at 24 percent and six touches for 80 total yards and a rushing TD. Considering the breakdown of work, it remains difficult to trust Benson for weekly output without some sort of absence from Conner.