Benson will take on a larger workload moving forward following news that fellow RB james Conner is set for season-ending foot surgery, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Conner was carted off the field Sunday in San Francisco after sustaining what initially was called an ankle injury, but coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed Monday that its to the veteran running back's right foot. In Conner's stead, Benson will get the first chance to lead the Cardinals backfield as he looks to build upon the 29 touches for 170 yards from scrimmage and no touchdowns that he's accumulated through the first three games of the season. Aside from Benson, a 2024 third-round pick, Arizona's healthy RBs on the active roster are Emari Demercado and Bam Knight, while Michael Carter resides on the practice squad.