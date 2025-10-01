Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday that Benson (knee) will be placed on IR, Dani Sureck of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Gannon said Benson is expected to return this season, but the second-year pro will now be forced to sit out at least four games while recovering from the knee injury he sustained Week 4 versus Seattle. Benson's loss is a tremendous blow for Arizona's offense, one magnified by already having lost James Conner (foot) for the year. Beginning Sunday versus the Titans, and through at least Sunday, Nov. 9 against the Cowboys, Emari Demercado and Michael Carter will be positioned to lead the Cardinals' backfield, with Bam Knight mixing in as the No. 3 option.