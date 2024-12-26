Benson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest at the Rams, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

After sitting out Week 16 at Carolina due to an ankle injury, Benson has been listed as limited on all three Week 17 practice reports. No. 1 RB James Conner (knee) followed the same regimen this week, but coach Jonathan Gannon told Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com on Thursday that he wasn't certain about the statuses of both running backs. In the end, The Cardinals will post their list of inactives about 90 minutes before Saturday's 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but if Conner and/or Benson are limited or sidelined, Michael Carter and DeeJay Dallas are the next players up at the position.