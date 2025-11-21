Head coach Jonathan Gannon said Benson (knee) has looked good in practice throughout the week, but Benson's availability for Sunday's game against the Jaguars will likely be determined based on how Friday's practice goes, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Benson was a limited participant at both Wednesday's and Thursday's practices after being designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. In order to play Sunday, Benson would first need to be activated from injured reserve and added back to the roster. Such a move remains in play, though the coaching staff will first want to see how Benson looks during Friday's practice. With Bam Knight (ankle) banged up and Emari Demercado (ankle) already ruled out for Sunday's game, Michael Carter is currently the only Cardinals running back that will definitely be available Sunday.