Benson (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Since Arizona designated him for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Benson has logged back-to-back capped sessions and will have one more chance to get back to full this week before the team potentially makes a ruling on his status ahead of a Week 12 contest against the Jaguars. He's seeking his first game action since undergoing surgery on a meniscus injury following a Week 4 loss to the Seahawks, and the Cards will need to activate him from IR by Saturday afternoon for him to have a chance to play Sunday. With Emari Demercado (ankle) already ruled out and Bam Knight (ankle) also limited so far this week, Michael Carter is the only healthy RB on the active roster.