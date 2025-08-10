Benson rushed nine times for 29 yards and brought in brought in his only target for 20 yards during the Cardinals' 20-17 preseason win over the Chiefs on Saturday night.

The second-year pro, who's projected to see an increased role in the coming season, fittingly led the Cardinals in rush attempts on the night. Benson logged his first touch on Arizona's second possession, recording a nine-yard run. The FSU product also had a nice chunk gain on his one catch, and he's likely to fill another robust role by preseason standards during the Cardinals' second preseason tilt against the Broncos on the road next Saturday night.