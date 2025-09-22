Benson rushed 10 times for 42 yards and caught three of four targets for nine yards in Sunday's 16-15 loss to San Francisco.

James Conner (ankle) was carted off with a severe ankle injury in the second half of Sunday's loss that will reportedly cost Arizona's starting RB the remainder of the season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Benson took over lead back duties and finished with a healthy 4.2 yards per carry average. The talented backup immediately becomes a must-add player in fantasy following Conner's unfortunate injury. Emari Demercado figures to enter the mix for touches as well, but he failed to gain positive yards on two carries Sunday. Expect Benson to start for the Cardinals when the team hosts the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football in Week 4.