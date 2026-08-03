Cardinals' Trey Benson: Tending to sore knee

Coach Mike LaFleur said Monday that Benson is dealing with discomfort in his left knee, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Benson wasn't able to play after Week 4 last season due to a knee injury, finishing with 29 carries for 160 yards, 13 catches (on 16 targets) for 64 yards and no touchdowns in four contests. LaFleur noted that the team doesn't expect the current issue to be a long-term concern, and there's a chance Benson will play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Panthers, per Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. With James Conner (foot) still not operating at 100 percent in training camp, Bam Knight, Corey Kiner and Evan Hull are the reserve RBs behind the top duo of rookie first-round pick Jeremiyah Love and offseason signing Tyler Allgeier.