Benson underwent arthroscopic surgery for a meniscus injury and will be placed on injured reserve, keeping him sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Earlier Wednesday, Schefter reported that Benson banged his knee near the end of last Thursday's loss to the Seahawks, and coach Jonathan Gannon followed up that report with news that the running back was heading to injured reserve but that he should return at some point this season, per Dani Sureck of the Cardinals' official site. Now that a timetable for Benson to recover has been outlined, he'll still miss at least the next four games while on IR, meaning his first chance for game action will be Sunday, Nov. 9 at Seattle. In the meantime, the Cardinals will roll with Emari Demercado and Michael Carter out of the backfield.