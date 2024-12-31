Arizona placed Benson (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Benson will end up missing the final three games of his rookie season due to the ankle injury he sustained in a Dec. 15 win over the Patriots. Before getting hurt, the third-round pick out of Florida State had solidified his spot as the top backup to lead back James Conner. Over his 13 appearances, Benson carried 63 times for 291 yards (4.6 average) and a touchdown while reeling in all six of his targets for 59 yards.