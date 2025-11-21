Benson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Jacksonville, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Benson returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant and then remained limited during Thursday's session. Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday that Benson has looked good in practice, but it'll apparently be at least one more week until the RB is ready to return. With Emari Demecardo (ankle) out this week, the Cardinals signed Jermar Jefferson from their practice squad to provide depth behind Bam Knight and Michael Carter.