McBride reeled in eight of nine targets for 131 yards during Sunday's 25-23 victory against the Falcons.

In quarterback Kyler Murray's return to the lineup from last December's ACL tear, McBride paced the Cardinals in every receiving category, with Rondale Moore's 5-43-0 line on eight targets a distant second to the second-year tight end. McBride came close to replicating his 10-95-1 line on 14 targets from Week 8, when he was working with now-Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs. Those outings aside, though, McBride has surpassed 40 receiving yards only one time in his other eight games. Perhaps the connection displayed between Murray and McBride will be the norm moving forward, and their next chance to keep it up arrives Sunday, Nov. 19 at Houston.