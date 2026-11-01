McBride hauled in seven of eight targets for 72 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 33-30 overtime victory at Dallas.

The Cardinals offense experienced a QB change from Jacoby Brissett to Gardner Minshew late in the third quarter, but McBride was undeterred, extending his streak of seven-plus catches to eight consecutive contests to begin the season while also scoring his fifth TD of 2026 on a 14-yard connection with Minshew with 2:11 remaining in regulation. Overall, McBride has a 66-544-5 line on 86 targets just shy of the midpoint of the campaign, putting him on pace to surpass most of his career-high marks (126-1,239-11 on 169 targets) from a season ago. It's unclear who between Brissett and Minshew will be under center next Sunday at Seattle, but McBride and WR Michael Wilson (ribs), assuming the latter suits up, will be the top options in the passing game.